Key election to Budgam, Nagrota to be held on Nov 11, counting on Nov 14

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the schedule for by-election to Budgam and Nagrota assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir along with Bihar Assembly election 2025.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), announced that the by-election to two seats in J&K will be held on November 11, while counting will be held on November 14.

The Poll Body also announced the schedule for Bihar election 2025 along with the by-election schedule to some other seats in other states as well.

The Budgam seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated it and retained Ganderbal seat after winning from both the seats in the Assembly election last year.

The Nagrota seat fell vacant after the death of BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on October 31 last year, just a couple of weeks after the Assembly election result was declared in Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)