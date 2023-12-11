Mumbai: The film titled “The Archies” has been gaining significant attention on Netflix. It serves as the much-anticipated debut for several popular star kids, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor. The movie made its premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India on November 22nd.

Recently, on December 7th, “The Archies” was officially released on Netflix. Following its release, the film has garnered mixed to negative reviews from critics. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this musical drama boasts a fresh cast, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. In this article, we will delve into the educational backgrounds of the

Suhana Khan

In the newest teenage musical drama on Netflix, Suhana Khan portrays the character of Veronica. She attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School before earning her diploma from Ardingly College in London. She enrolled at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York after graduating to study drama and acting. She is the daughter of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan.

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda just made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’. He graduated from Sevenoaks School in London before pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. He is the son of business mogul Nikhil Nanda and actress Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Kushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi and Indian film producer Boney Kapoor. Prior to making her acting debut in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film, the 23-year-old actress studied at the New York Film Academy. Khushi Kapoor, who plays Betty in The Archies, graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani School in 2000.

Mihir Ahuja

Mihir Ahuja appeared in a number of projects before working on The Archies, including Super 30, Sarzameen, Bard of Blood, and State of Siege: Temple Attack. He graduated from the HR College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai. He was born in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and before migrating to Mumbai, he attended Carmel Junior School in Jharkhand.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina, who plays Reggie Mantle in ‘The Archies’ attended Mumbai’s Jamnabai Narsee School. He graduated from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and Studies (NMIMS) with a degree in higher education.

Aditi Saigal aka Dot

A multi-talented actress with a degree in creative writing and music, Aditi Saigal is also known by her stage name Dot. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bangor University in Wales. She is the daughter of Amit Saigal, a late Indian musician. Aditi plays Ethel Muggs in Netflix’s recently released musical drama ‘The Archies’.

Yuvraj Menda

Yuvraj Menda plays Dilton Doiley, a nerd, in The Archies. He became well-known as a fashion influencer when a video of him dancing to Beyonce’s “Freakum Dress” with Taneesho went viral on Instagram. Before making his acting debut, he too completed his graduation from a reputable college.

