Kejriwal wants ban on UK flights; ‘Govt alert, no need to panic’, says health minister

Stressing that “there’s no need to panic”, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan claimed the government is alert about the new strain of coronavirus reported in the United Kingdom.

“The government is alert. In the last year, as you all have seen, we took all necessary measures to ensure the safety of people. We’re aware of what all needs to be done. If you ask me, there’s no reason to panic,” the Health Minister said this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the government to ban all flights from the UK. “New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately,” he tweeted.