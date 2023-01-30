Cricketer Shoaib Malik had a special congratulatory message for wife Sania Mirza after her goodbye to the Grand Slams.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career…”

– You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career… pic.twitter.com/N6ziDeUGmV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 27, 2023

Sania also replied to Shoaib by saying ‘Thank you’ followed by a smiley.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, sections of the media have been reporting that Sania and Shoaib will part ways.

Sania hinted at parting ways with her husband with her cryptic social media posts. A report in Geo.tv, in November 2022, suggested that the star couple would be announcing divorce after solving legal issues.

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010. India’s tennis sensation made her return to the sport in 2020 and has been active since then. She will play her retirement game at the Dubai Tennis Championship next month.