KCCI, GJEPC hold meet to boost gem, jewellery sector

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) held a fruitful interaction on Thursday at Hotel Grand Lalit, paving the way for cooperation in the gem and jewellery sector.

Led by KCCI President Javed Ahmad Tenga and GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah, the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, including the development of the gem and jewellery sector, skill development, and participation of Kashmir-based jewellers in GJEPC-organized exhibitions and fairs.

The KCCI team highlighted the vast potential of the region, showcasing the world-famous Blue Sapphire found in the Bhaderwah-Kishtwar area. In a significant gesture, the GJEPC offered free space for Kashmiri jewellers to participate in their exhibitions, which was gratefully accepted by the KCCI.

The meeting also saw a presentation by the GJEPC on their national and international activities, skill development institutes, and precious and semi-precious stones. They offered scholarships and concessional admission to various courses across the country.

The KCCI and GJEPC agreed to formulate a plan of action to take advantage of the cooperation arrived at during the meeting. The Chairman of GJEPC thanked KCCI for the opportunity, while the President of KCCI appreciated the multiple offers made by the GJEPC.

Senior Vice President Ashaq Shangloo, Secretary General Faiz Bakshi, and Past President Zahoor Ahmad Tramboo were also present at the meeting.