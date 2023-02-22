Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Inc) held its 85th Annual General Meeting today the 22nd of February, 2023 at Chamber Office, Residency Road Srinagar at 11.30 AM.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue and other officials of the Revenue Department and some members of Election Committee supervised the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the orders of Hon’ble High Court.

The results of the elections for the Executive Committee of KCC&I were declared by the Election Committee constituted for the purpose of conducting the elections to the 21 member Executive Committee. The following were elected as the Office Bearers and the Executive Committee.

NAME OF THE OFFICE BEARERS

Mr. Javid Ahmad Bhat (Tenga) President Mr. Ashaq Hussain Shangloo Sr. Vice President Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi Jr. Vice President Mr. Faiz Ahmad Bakshi Secretary General Dr. Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal Jt. Secretary General Mr. Zubair Mahajan Treasurer

NAMES OF THE OTHER ELECTED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS

