Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Inc) held its 85th Annual General Meeting today the 22nd of February, 2023 at Chamber Office, Residency Road Srinagar at 11.30 AM.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue and other officials of the Revenue Department and some members of Election Committee supervised the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the orders of Hon’ble High Court.
The results of the elections for the Executive Committee of KCC&I were declared by the Election Committee constituted for the purpose of conducting the elections to the 21 member Executive Committee. The following were elected as the Office Bearers and the Executive Committee.
NAME OF THE OFFICE BEARERS
- Mr. Javid Ahmad Bhat (Tenga) President
- Mr. Ashaq Hussain Shangloo Sr. Vice President
- Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi Jr. Vice President
- Mr. Faiz Ahmad Bakshi Secretary General
- Dr. Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal Jt. Secretary General
- Mr. Zubair Mahajan Treasurer
NAMES OF THE OTHER ELECTED EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS
- Mr. Akib Chaya
- Mr. Muzaffar Majid Jan
- Mr. Amir Manzoor
- Mr. Ashfaq Ahmad Zahgeer
- Mr. Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo
- Mr. Ghulam Nabi Bhat
- Mr. Altaf Ahmad Tramboo
- Mr. Jagmohan Singh Raina
- Mr. Mohammad Lateef Bhat
- Mr. Siah Mohammad Ibrahim
- Mr. Suhail Jan
- Dr. Touseef Ahmad Bhat
- Mr. Feroz Ahmad Bisati
- Mr. Shoukat Khan
- Mr. Zahoor Hussain Alamgir