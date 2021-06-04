KCCI elections: Some members indulging in ‘deceitful activities’, alleges Chamber

Srinagar: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Friday urged the government to take immediate measures to ensure sustenance and revival of the badly hit businesses in J&K.

“Administration is well aware of the fact that be it a roadside vendor, an auto-rickshaw wala, transporters, shopkeeper, traders, travel agents, hoteliers, handicrafts, or an industrialist; everyone requires handholding by the government in these turbulent times,” KCCI said in the statement.

“Therefore, it is responsibility of the government to come forward with a helping hand for the relief and revival of these businesses,” it added.

Meanwhile, the statement added: “It has been observed that a group of the contesting candidates and some general members for the forthcoming KCCI elections have indulged in deceitful activities in the name of the election campaign. The KCCI condemns their activities and warns them to refrain from violating the code of conduct”.

“It is painful to see that these contesting candidates leaving no stone unturned to mislead not only the voters but the administration as well. They along with some general members have recently filed a contempt of Court case against the KCCI. However, KCCI would like emphasize that the case will be contested with strong substantiation,” it added.

KCCI, the statement read, will bring the facts before the Hon’ble Court on the hearing date which is 30 June.

“We request these candidates to put a stop to their unethical activities immediately. Otherwise, KCCI will be forced to file legal action for their violation of the rules and regulations of KCCI Constitution and Moral Code of Conduct of KCCI Elections.”

Moreover, KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq, the statement added, would continue taking up the issues related to the business with the concerned authorities and pursue their cause till the new office bearers are elected.