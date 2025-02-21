SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 21: A delegation from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), led by President Javid Ahmad Tenga, held crucial discussions with Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary Textiles, Government of India, focusing on the challenges facing Kashmir’s handicraft sector and strategies for its revival. The meeting, attended by Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner Handicrafts (DCH), marked a significant step toward addressing the sector’s declining exports and ensuring its sustainable growth.

“The handicraft sector is the backbone of Kashmir’s economy, supporting thousands of artisans. Its decline threatens not just livelihoods but also our centuries-old artistic heritage,” said Tenga.

The KCCI delegation, which included Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi, Junior Vice President, and Muzzafar Majid Jan, Member Executive Committee, presented a detailed analysis of the current crisis. They emphasized that the sharp decline in exports has severely impacted artisan families across the Valley, risking the survival of Kashmir’s rich cultural traditions.

In response, Secretary Rao acknowledged the concerns and assured full support, announcing a major international exhibition in Srinagar, scheduled for September-October 2025. Organized collaboratively by KCCI and various craft councils, the exhibition will provide a global platform for local manufacturers and exporters to showcase their work and establish direct market linkages with international buyers.

KCCI also proposed the establishment of an international-standard Handicraft Centre/Mart in Kashmir, a year-round venue for exhibitions, buyer-seller meets, and cultural exchanges. “A dedicated facility of this kind will transform Kashmir into a major hub for the global handicraft trade,” the delegation stated.

The discussions centered on raising awareness among artisans about modern market trends while ensuring that traditional techniques remain preserved. Another crucial aspect was the need to strengthen the infrastructure for Geographical Indication (GI) tagging to protect Kashmir’s unique craft identity and safeguard its authenticity in global markets. The empowerment of women artisans was also highlighted, with a focus on providing better market access, financial inclusion, and specialized training programs to enhance their participation in the industry.