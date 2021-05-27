KCCI delegation meets DC Srinagar

Srinagar: A delegation of the members of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce led by Nasir Hamid Khan today held an interaction with the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohamad Aijaz. regarding the problems being faced by the automobile dealers and hospitality sector.

Khan thanked DC Srinagar for conducting vaccination drive in Srinagar in an organised manner. He hoped that the vaccination exercise would be over at an earliest so the economic activities resume fully.

He reiterated his earlier request for the automotive sector to be declared as a semi-essential category in view of it being a minimal contact business which would not risk spread of the Covid infection.

“The vehicles plying on the road for essential services including those of Doctors were suffering damages for want of repairs and maintenance which could hamper critical activities,” Nasir said in a statement.

He requested the DDMA Chairman to consider categorization of this sector as semi-essential and facilitate it’s gradual opening.

Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo representing the Kashmir Automobile Chamber of Industries and Commerce said that the Automobile Dealers were facing problems because of their inability to conduct the sales of their stocks which had resulted in the buildup of huge inventories of vehicles.

He said that although the activity was a minimal contact one because of all it’s activity being conducted online, there was no reason to disallow sales.

The build up of unsold vehicles also resulted in huge capital blockade in view of the high value of the product and also caused avoidable losses to the revenues of the Government as taxation component on the automobiles was quite high.

Nasir Hamid Khan also raised the issue of allowance of home delivery for restaurant/café sector and also for favourable consideration of gradual opening up of the sector as the vaccination process was being done at a fast pace.

Mohamed Aijaz stated that these suggestions would be considered favourably and necessary directions in this regard issued shortly after taking stock of the Covid situation in Srinagar.