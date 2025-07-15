Kavinder Gupta appointed as Ladakh LG

Srinagar, July 14: Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Gupta, a former Speaker of the J&K Legislative Assembly and Deputy Chief Minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government, expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda for reposing trust in him.

“I thank the Prime Minister for considering me for this important role. Ladakh shares borders with China, which presents significant security and developmental challenges. New districts have been carved out in the region, and I will focus on ensuring their development,” Gupta told a local news agency.

He stated that after taking the oath of office, he would no longer represent the BJP. “Once I take the oath, my political affiliations will end. I will serve the people of Ladakh as a neutral administrator and fulfil my responsibilities in an unbiased manner,” he said.

The appointment comes at a time when Ladakh is witnessing demands for greater autonomy, constitutional safeguards, and increased developmental focus.