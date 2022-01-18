The mega auction for IPL 22 will be held in Bengaluru BCCI on February 12 and 13.

A total of 27 players have been retained by the eight franchises ahead of the auction. New teams — Lucknow and Ahmedabad– will be allowed to sign three players who haven’t been retained by their old team.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh happens to be the most expensive player in the IPL auction history. Yuvraj was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in 2015 for a whopping amount of INR 16 crore.

Last year, former South Africa player Chris Morris became the most expensive player in IPL history after he was purchased by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore.

Morris broke Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins’ record of 15.5 crores by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020.

This year all eyes are on five Indian players who can cross Rs 15 Crore slab.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, KL Rahul, and Harshal Patel

Ashwin picked seven wickets in IPL 2021 and was very close to pushing Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 final. Ashwin is just five wickets shy of completing 150 IPL wickets. Ashwin has bowled in 164 IPL innings and holds an economy rate of 6.91 as he comes to bowl in the middle overs and stops the flow of runs.

With 2375 runs from 87 IPL games, Shreyas Iyer is the third-highest run-scorer of the franchise behind Virender Sehwag (2382) and Rishabh Pant (2498). Iyer can not only give any team the option of a middle-order batter but also could become a potential candidate for the leadership role.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker of RCB in IPL with 139 wickets from 113 games. He regained his form in the second leg of IPL 2021 after he was dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad.

KL Rahul has amassed 3273 runs from 94 IPL matches at the strike rate of 136.38. Since he joined Kings XI Punjab in 2018, he has scored nearly 600 runs in each season.

Harshal Patel was the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021. He took 32 wickets equalizing CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo’s IPL 2013 record.