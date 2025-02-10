The much-awaited Vande Bharat train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Srinagar is set to begin soon. This is going to be the first semi-high-speed train for the Kashmir Valley and the third for the Union Territory (UT). It will be maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

Katra to Srinagar train, Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express , Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat train launch

The Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat train has reached the UT and completed the trial run. This orange and grey coloured train is set to begin its commercial service soon.

Speaking with Media, a senior railway official said, “Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train is most likely to be launched in the next 15 days.”

Indian Railways : PM Modi to flag off Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat train

The Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat train fare, Katra to Srinagar Vande Bharat ticket price, Katra to Srinagar train ticket price

The fare or ticket prices of the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train have not been finalized yet. It is expected that the fare for travelling from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and vice versa could be around Rs 1500-1600 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2200-Rs 2500 for Executive Chair Car.

Jammu Srinagar Vande Bharat features, Katra Srinagar Vande Bharat train features

Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train is specially designed with anti-freezing features. It is different from the Vande Bharat Express running across the country. It is specially designed to operate smoothly in extremely cold conditions, i.e. as low as -20°C. To ensure comfort for passengers and drivers, the train is equipped with advanced heating systems.

The driver’s cabin features a heated windshield to prevent it from fogging up or freezing, ensuring clear visibility in extreme temperatures. Further, the train has heating elements in the plumbing and bio-toilets to prevent water from freezing, ensuring that essential systems continue to function during cold weather.