Kashmir

Kathua Accident: Soldier Dies, 6 Injured as Army Vehicle Plunges into Gorge

An Army soldier died while as six others were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near in Kathua district on Friday.

Officials told  that the army vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into gorge at Sukrala Mata Ashram road, resulting in the death of an army soldier and injuries to six others.

The injured were immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Billawar, where from they were referred to MH Pathankot for advanced treatment, they said.

Also, body of the deceased soldier identified as Ram Kishore was brought to SDH. The injured have been identified as Anil Singh(35), Bhupender Singh (30), Mahipal Singh (37), Sunder Pandya (37) and Lokinder Singh (26).

Confirming it a police official told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard. (GNS)

