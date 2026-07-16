‘Kath Walveran Hinz’: Kashmiri play staged at Tagore Hall

SRINAGAR: As part of the National Theatre Festival 2026, organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, to commemorate the 150th anniversary of “Vande Mataram” and Mahakavi Kalidas Jayanti, the Kashmiri-language play “Kath Walveran Hinz” was successfully staged today at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

The play was presented by Tulkul Arts and Media Collective in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL). It was directed by renowned theatre director Ravice Rashid (Rayees Wathori).

The production portrayed the sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Baji Rawat and other freedom fighters who bravely fought against British colonial rule and laid down their lives for India’s independence.

The event was attended by Principal Secretary, Department of Culture, Brij Mohan Sharma, and Secretary, JKAACL, Harvinder Kour, who graced the occasion as distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Brij Mohan Sharma highly appreciated the outstanding performances of the cast, with special praise for director Rayees Wathori for his dedication and creative vision in bringing the production to life. He described the play as an exceptional theatrical presentation and suggested that it should soon be staged in other districts of Jammu and Kashmir so that a wider audience could experience it.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by Aneeqa Rashid Farash.

The artists captivated the audience with their powerful performances, impactful dialogues, and compelling stage presentation from beginning to end. Performed in the Kashmiri language, the play not only reflected the region’s rich cultural heritage but also effectively highlighted social values and human emotions, earning widespread appreciation from the audience.

The programme witnessed the participation of a large number of writers, cultural personalities, theatre practitioners, artists, students, Police, and art enthusiasts. Participants observed that national-level theatre festivals of this nature play a vital role in connecting the younger generation with their language, culture, and performing arts.