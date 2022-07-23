Kashmir-born actor Hina Khan has launched her clothing label to make a mark in the world of fashion

Hina announced her new venture ‘Katch Klothing’ in a series of Instagram stories. . Some of her fans even congratulated her on Twitter.

“Thank you so much. need your love and blessings. Do follow us plz and this Raksha Bandhan gift your siblings a Katch,” she replied to a fan on Twitter.

A versatile actor, Hina has always surprised fans with her travel and fashion goals. Last month, she shared a video of indoor skydiving in Abu Dhabi.

Wearing a special jumpsuit and a helmet, she could be seen jumping in a skydiving tunnel and showing thumbs up.

On the work front, Hina will be seen playing a tough police officer `Radhika Shroff’ in Adeeb Rais’ upcoming series `Seven One’.

“I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn’t have any makeup on and didn’t have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character of a real-life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges,” Hina told a news agency