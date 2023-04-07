Srinagar: Colorectal cancers are often thought to affect older people, but it no longer holds true. This type of cancer has become quite common in young adults in Kashmir, according to a new study.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum. These cancers can also be called colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where they start. Sometimes abnormal growths, called polyps, form in the colon or rectum. Over time, some polyps may turn into cancer.

Entitled, “Colorectal Cancer in Young Adult Population in Kashmir Valley: Tertiary Care Centre Experience,” the study was conducted by the largest tertiary care hospital in Srinagar, SKIMS, Soura.

It was done to study the clinic pathological features, diagnosis, management, and outcome of colorectal cancer in young adults under the age of 40.

The findings revealed that colorectal cancer has been reported frequently in young adults. “Bleeding per rectum was the most common (74.2%) presenting symptom followed by altered bowel habits (72.6%),” the study mentioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the study, the diagnosis of colorectal cancer should be done at the early and curable stage for a better outcome.

A Kashmiri gastroenterologist based in the UK, Ibrahim Masoodi said being overweight or obese increases the risk of colorectal cancer in both men and women, but the link seems to be stronger in men. Regular moderate to vigorous activity can lower the risk. Also, one should cut down on red meat and processed meat intake. It is linked to colon cancer,” he wrote in a post on his LinkedIn profile while raising awareness about colon cancer.

He stressed that screening is the process of looking for cancer or precancer in people who have no symptoms of the disease.

“It takes 10-15 years for small polyps to develop into cancer. With regular screening, these polyps can be removed and thus cancer can be prevented. Screening can also find colorectal cancer early when it’s small and easier to treat,” the gastroenterologist said.