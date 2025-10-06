Kashmir’s Upper Areas receives fresh Snowfall

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Gurez, and other mountainous areas, witnessed the season’s first spell of snowfall this week, marking the early arrival of winter in the Valley.

Fresh snow blanketed several high-altitude areas such as Affarwat in Gulmarg, Sinthan Top in Anantnag, Zojila Pass, Gumri, Minimarg, and Razdan Top the gateway to Gurez Valley in Bandipora district. The light snowfall at Razdan Top began early Monday morning, lowering temperatures in the upper regions. However, officials said that traffic movement on the Bandipora Gurez road remained open.

Weather officials said that more rain and snow are likely in parts of Jammu and Kashmir from October 5 to 7 due to a western disturbance. Light rainfall was also reported in Srinagar and its adjoining areas, while intermittent showers were recorded across the plains of North and South Kashmir.

The fresh change in weather has brought delight to locals and tourists, who see it as the first sign of the approaching winter. Authorities, however, have advised commuters and travelers to remain cautious, especially in higher regions, as temperatures continue to drop and roads turn slippery.(KNS)