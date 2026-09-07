Kashmir’s Qazi Tauqeer Enters Bigg Boss 20 House





Srinagar: Kashmiri singer Qazi Tauqeer, who rose to fame after winning the popular singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005, has entered the Bigg Boss 20 house, marking his return to the national television spotlight after nearly two decades.

Tauqeer is among the confirmed contestants of the latest season of the reality show, which premiered on Sunday, September 6. The season is being hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan and carries the theme “Extra Jeevan Daan.”

The new season features a diverse lineup of contestants, including boxing champion Mary Kom, television actress Mahhi Vij, actress Kanika Mann, Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, and Qazi Tauqeer.

Tauqeer’s entry has generated considerable excitement in Jammu and Kashmir, where he continues to enjoy a strong fan following. His victory in Fame Gurukul in 2005 made him one of the prominent musical faces from the region on the national stage.

His participation in Bigg Boss 20 comes almost 20 years after his breakthrough victory and is being seen as another major opportunity for the Kashmiri singer to reconnect with audiences across the country.

The season premiered at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV, with viewers from Kashmir closely following Tauqeer’s return to the limelight.

