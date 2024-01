Excluding Gulmarg, the minimum temperature in the Kashmir Valley witnessed a modest increase, with Srinagar registering minus 3.7°C on Saturday, as per officials.

According to a meteorological department official, Srinagar experienced a rise of 1.2°C compared to the previous night’s temperature of minus 4.9°C. However, it remained 1.6°C below the normal temperature for this time of the year in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.