Srinagar: An inconsolable mother, a heartbroken father, and stunned villagers sum up the scene at picturesque Awoora village in Kupwara district. The house which once lit up with the innocent laughter of missing eight-year-old Talib Hussain is now enveloped in weary gloom.

“He means the world to us. We can’t come to terms with the fact that he has suddenly disappeared from our lives. From his colorful school bag to his tiny shoes, everything beautiful associated with him serves as a grim reminder now,” Talib’s father Manzoor Ahmad said.

On Tuesday morning, Talib asked for some money to buy some candies, and the father supplied him with a ten-rupee note. The memory haunts him now for in the afternoon the world turned topsy turvy.

At around 3 pm, Talib, who is the eldest among three siblings, returned from his school. “He was fed lunch by his mother. Following this, he asked his mother to get his shoes changed as he wanted to go out to play. He promised to return as soon as he had to leave for Darasgah.

However, he has not returned since then. “Countless thoughts pass our minds and heart regarding his well-being and we shudder in silence. We hope and pray that he returns soon,” Ahmad said.

SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said they are putting all efforts to trace the child. “We don’t have any clue so far. The search operation is on and our men are on the job,” Manhas said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din Friday visited the home of an 8-year-old boy. He was accompanied by SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas; concerned DDC Member and BDC Chairperson, besides, officers.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner expressed sympathy with the family of the missing child and said that the administration is standing shoulder to shoulder with them in tracing out their child. He appealed to the people to support the police and administration in finding the child.