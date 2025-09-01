Kashmir’s Dr Naveed & Dr Ibrar Join Rotary’s Global Service Network

Srinagar: Two leading healthcare professionals from Kashmir, Dr Naveed Nazir and Dr Ibrar Bashir Sheerazi, have been inducted into Rotary International through the Rotary Club of Kashmir.

Dr Naveed Nazir, Head of Department at Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar, is a renowned respiratory medicine specialist, admired for both his expertise and compassion. Dr Ibrar Bashir Sheerazi, a physician specialist and public health expert, is widely recognised for his work in healthcare and community welfare.

Their induction highlights their commitment to Rotary’s guiding principle of “Service Above Self” and its values of integrity, goodwill and peace.

Rotary International is a global humanitarian network of 1.4 million members across more than 200 countries. Membership is reserved for individuals who demonstrate outstanding service, leadership, and ethical responsibility in their personal and professional lives.

The inclusion of Dr Nazir and Dr Sheerazi is expected to strengthen the Rotary Club of Kashmir’s service projects, addressing local needs while contributing to Rotary’s global initiatives.

Rotary has been at the forefront of tackling global challenges — from eradicating polio to promoting peace, healthcare, and education — with its members driving change at both local and international levels.