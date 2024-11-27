Kashmir’s ‘craftsmanship has potential to shine on global stage: WCC delegates

Srinagar, Nov 26: The international delegates attending the World Craft Council (WCC) Kashmir Conclave on Tuesday said the valley’s craftsmanship has the potential to shine on a global stage.

Dr Kevin Murray, WCC vice president, speaking during the sidelines of the inauguration of an event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, said he had a “remarkable” experience in Kashmir. He heaped praises on the region’s “stunning craftsmanship” and “warm hospitality”.

“During my visit, I saw such amazing craftsmanship, warm hospitality and beautiful works of heritage and architecture,” Dr Murray said. “It has only been one day, and I already feel full.”

He said that WCC plays a role in helping local artisans achieve international recognition and market access through product certification.

Nadia Meer, the vice president of WCC Africa, recalled her first visit to the valley in 1980. “That was a wonderful time. I lived on houseboats, swam in Dal Lake, and completely fell in love with Kashmir,” she said.

Meer highlighted the importance of initiatives like the World Craft City award in bringing global attention to Kashmir’s handicrafts. “Putting the spotlight on Kashmiri handicrafts is crucial. The award is just the first step in joining a network of over 100 cities worldwide, recognised by WCC,” she added.

Nadia called for greater collaboration among artisans, businesses and marketing platforms. “Collaboration and product diversification will inspire and uplift the people here,” she said, calling for more opportunities to showcase Kashmir’s unique artistry on the global stage.

Meanwhile, the WCC Kashmir Conclave is seen as a pivotal event in connecting Kashmir’s craftsmanship with the world, paving the way for future growth and recognition.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also attended the WCC 60th Jubilee celebration in Srinagar. The World Crafts Council AISBL (WCC-International), an international non-profit organisation, is dedicated to fostering the preservation, promotion, and advancement of global craftsmanship and traditional crafts. (With KNO inputs)