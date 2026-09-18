Kashmir’s Challenge

The resolve to build a drug-free India by 2029 must become a practical mission in Kashmir. The Vision Document 2026-2029 launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs provides a clear framework. But a vision becomes meaningful only when it reaches the ground. Kashmir needs a sustained and coordinated response to the drug problem. It cannot depend only on raids, arrests and seizures. Enforcement is important. But prevention, treatment and rehabilitation are equally necessary. The four pillars of the national roadmap provide a useful direction. Intelligence-based enforcement must identify suppliers, routes, financiers and major networks. Action must go beyond small-time peddlers. The people who organise and finance the trade must be pursued through strong investigation and prosecution. The flow of money must also be tracked. Modern technology, digital platforms and new trafficking methods require equally modern policing. At the same time, Kashmir needs stronger action against the demand for drugs. Young people are particularly vulnerable. Schools, colleges and universities should become important centres of prevention. Awareness programmes should not be limited to occasional events. Students need regular counselling and reliable information about the health, social and legal consequences of drug abuse. Teachers and parents should also be trained to identify early warning signs. Treatment must be treated as a core part of the response. A person struggling with addiction needs medical and psychological support, not only punishment. Kashmir requires accessible and affordable treatment facilities across districts. Rehabilitation should help people return to education, employment and normal family life. Aftercare is also important. Without sustained support, the risk of relapse remains high. The role of families and communities cannot be ignored. Addiction often remains hidden because of fear, stigma and social pressure. Families may hesitate to seek help. Communities may also treat addiction only as a moral failure. This approach can push affected persons further away from treatment. A balanced approach should combine accountability with compassion and rehabilitation. The administration must also address the local factors that allow the problem to grow. Border routes, vulnerable areas, online platforms and financial channels need constant monitoring. Coordination among police, NCB, health, education, social welfare and other agencies must be strengthened. Information should move quickly between departments. Cases should be investigated properly and taken to their logical conclusion. Public participation will be critical. Media organisations can help by creating awareness. Religious, social and community leaders can encourage families to seek help early. Youth organisations, NCC, NSS and My Bharat can support prevention campaigns. Sports, education and skill development can also provide young people with positive alternatives and a sense of purpose. The success of Nasha-Mukt Bharat 2029 in Kashmir should be measured through real outcomes. Fewer young people should fall into addiction. More affected persons should receive treatment. Kashmir cannot afford to treat the drug menace as a temporary challenge. It affects families, health, education, employment and social stability. The national roadmap has set the direction. It will require sustained enforcement, better healthcare, informed families and, above all, the active participation of its young people.