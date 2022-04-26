SRINAGAR: Local people displayed exemplary camaraderie when they came to the rescue of CRPF men who met with a fatal road accident at Sofipora village in the militancy-hit Shopian district.

Seven CRPF troopers sustained injuries in the accident. The mishap took place when a CRPF vehicle of 178-battalion collided with a truck. Locals rushed to the spot and rescued them to safety. Heartwarming scenes were witnessed when people left their fields and evacuated the injured.

A video showing Kashmiri people helping the soldiers has now gone viral. “This is called Kashmiriyat. We are the people of Kashmir, we have great humanity in us. Don’t spoil our humanity it’s your kindness,” said a user.

“Kashmiriyat zindabad… We believe in peace and tranquility…,” said another.

“Kashmir File Vivek Agnihotri. See our hospitality proud to be A Kashmiri.’ said third.

This is not the first time when Kashmiris have rushed to help security forces in distress. In September 2017, locals rescued army men when their vehicle met with a fatal road accident near Check- e- Pahroo village at Nowgam in Srinagar outskirts.

Even during the height of the 2016 agitation, a group of local Kashmiris rescue the army men who met with a fatal road accident in Pantha Chowk-Lasjan in the Srinagar outskirts. In October 2016, an army vehicle with at least 12 soldiers on board skidded off the road and hit a gigantic tree. Some of the soldiers were stuck inside the truck making it difficult for them to escape. What complicated the matter was the dangling high tension wire overhead. Locals risked their lives and saved their lives