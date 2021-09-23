Kashmiri youth found dead in Punjab

Srinagar: A 22-year-old Kulgam youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Moga city of Punjab on Wednesday afternoon.

The family members of the deceased have left for Punjab on Thursday to receive the body.

The victim, Bilal Ahmad Malik (22), son of Mohammad Ayoub Malik was a native of D K Marg area of Damhal Hanjipora in. Bilal was working as shawl seller in Moga city at present.

“He was found dead in Moga area of Punjab. His family members have left for Punjab. As of now we don’t have any other details with us,” Sarpanch of the village told Kashmir News Observer.

The news agency quoted the concerned SHO saying that Bilal “ended his life by hanging self because of depression”. “Subsequently, a case under 174 CrPc has been registered and further investigations were taken up,” the police officer said.

This is the second such incident in this month.

On September 13, a student from central Kashmir’s Budgam district was found hanging at his hostel terrace in a college in Punjab. (KNO inputs)