Kashmiri translation, commentary of Holy Qur’an by Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah (RA) now available in digital format

Srinagar: In a pleasing development, the Kashmiri translation and commentary of Holy Qur’an by Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah (RA), uncle of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, is now available in audio format on all major streaming sites on internet.

Source: Youtube

In an official statement, the Mirwaiz Foundation said it has uploaded the Kashmiri translation and commentary of Holy Qur’an “Bayan-ul-Furqaan by Muhajir-e-Millat, Mufassir-e-Quran Mirwaiz Yousuf Shah (RA) in audio format on all major audio streaming sites, including YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Jio Savaan among others.

This, the Foundation said, is to facilitate easy access to Kashmiri translation of the Holy Qur’an for Kashmiris living in and outside of Kashmir.

“The audio commentary for the same has been done by Mirwaiz Mohamed Ahmed sahab,” the statement added.

“In the holy month of Ramadan, the Foundation had released “Seena ba Seena” a collection of Manajaats, Na’at and Manqabat recited by Mirwaiz Mohammed Umar Farooq, which is also available on the mentioned platforms,” the Foundation added.