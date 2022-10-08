Srinagar, Oct 08 : A 21-year-old female student from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was found hanging in a university hostel in Rajasthan, officials said here on Saturday.

An official said that the girl student from Naidkhai village of Bandipora, who was pursuing Radiology at Mewar University in Rajasthan was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel today morning.

He said that the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Gangrar police station in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan.

“Deceased’s family has been contacted and the matter is being investigated,” he said.

Notably, a 22-year-old nursing student from Kashmir was also found hanging at his hostel room in Punjab Nursing College last Saturday—(KNO)