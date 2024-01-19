A student from Kashmir, who was pursuing B. Tech from a private institute in Khanna, died under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room on Thursday, police said.

The victim hails from Baramulla in Kashmir and was enrolled in B.Tech second year at Gulzar Group of Institutes in Libra village of Khanna. The hostel was located in the institute’s premises.

According to the students at the institute, he was not well and did not wake up in the morning following which his roommates raised an alarm, triggering panic in the hostel.

The victim’s roommates along with the hostel staff rushed him to the civil hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Sadar Khanna police have initiated investigation into the matter and questioned the victim’s roommates and his other Kashmir-based friends studying in the university.

Inspector Davinderpal Singh, SHO, Sadar Khanna police station, said that after having dinner on Wednesday night at around 9.30pm, he went to his room to sleep, informing his roommates that he is not feeling well. On Thursday, when he did not wake up for breakfast, his roommates raised an alarm.

