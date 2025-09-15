Kashmiri singer Rauhan Malik to represent India in Moscow



Srinagar: India will be represented at Intervision 2025, one of the world’s most prestigious international music competitions scheduled in Moscow, with Kashmiri singer Rauhan Malik set to take the stage.

The milestone has been made possible through the efforts of Wasim Bhat, CEO of Kashmir Talkies Entertainment and General Secretary of the Cultural Forum Peace Foundation (Global), in collaboration with Jaan Nissar Lone, Global President of BRICS and Jury Member representing India at the event.

Rauhan Malik, whose soulful track “Ishq” has resonated with audiences across the country, has been chosen to represent India, marking a proud moment for Kashmir and a recognition of India’s cultural strength.

“It has been an incredible journey to bring India’s voice to Intervision 2025. Music is a universal language, and Kashmir’s Rauhan Malik, with his moving song Ishq, will showcase the beauty of Indian culture to the world. We extend our heartfelt prayers and best wishes for his success in Moscow,” said Wasim Bhat.

He also lauded the role of Jaan Nissar Lone. “We are deeply grateful to Jaan Nissar Lone, whose leadership has been instrumental in making this representation possible. His dedication to promoting Indian and Kashmiri talent on the world stage is both inspiring and commendable,” Bhat said.

Kashmir Talkies Entertainment has called upon the public to support and bless Rauhan Malik in his historic journey, saying his voice represents not just Kashmir but the spirit and strength of India. [KNT]