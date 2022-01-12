Srinagar: A Kashmiri medical student studying in Bangladesh passed away in mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

A senior member of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) told The Kashmir Monitor that the deceased hails from the Budgam district of Kashmir.

“She is a second-year student in Addin Sakina Medical College Jessore Bangladesh. While the students at her college claimed it’s a case of suicide, the family maintained that their daughter died of cardiac arrest. The investigation is still underway, ” he said.

He said the family is facing several issues in getting her mortal remains back. “We have already written to the Lieutenant Governor Jammu & Kashmir in this regard. We hope the issue gets resolved at the earliest, ” the member said.

Meanwhile, around 7,000 to 8,000 students from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir study in different medical colleges of Bangladesh — the educational destination for Kashmiri students pursuing medicine.

In the early 1990s, Kashmiris would prefer to study medicine in Central Asian countries. However, because of its geography, Bangladesh is getting preference over other countries of South Asia and Central Asia.