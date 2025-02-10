SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 10: India’s first high-tech solar car, Bilal’s Innovative Solar Automobile (BISA), is set to hit Srinagar roads soon, marking a breakthrough in sustainable transportation. Locals examined the vehicle during a demonstration in Srinagar on Monday, where its inventor, math teacher Bilal Ahmad, showcased its features.

Bilal initially experimented with hydrogen and electric vehicles before focusing on solar energy. Media coverage in 2022 brought recognition, and by June 2025, the car will be available for purchase. Mir said it had been his dream to develop a high-tech solar car since 2009. “I was thinking about innovating a high-tech solar car under the name BISA—Bilal’s Innovative Solar Automobile. After many ups and downs, I finally achieved it,” he said.

Bilal first converted a car to run on hydrogen gas, but due to technical faults, he then shifted to an electric vehicle (EV). Later, he started working on a solar-powered car. “I researched extensively, studied papers on solar technology, and worked hard to make my dream a reality. Finally, I successfully developed a solar car,” he said. “In 2022, when the media widely covered my innovation, several major Indian companies appreciated my work. Some even retweeted and amplified it on X (formerly Twitter), which encouraged me further,” Bilal said. He announced that the car would soon hit the roads, with a roadshow planned for publicity by the end of March. “By June 2025, people will be able to purchase this car,” he added.

Bilal said the project cost him approximately ₹20 lakh. A math teacher from Srinagar, Bilal Ahmad has dedicated years to developing India’s first high-tech solar car. Despite financial and technical challenges, his passion for innovation kept him determined. His journey began with experiments in hydrogen and electric vehicles before he successfully built a fully solar-powered car. His work gained widespread attention in 2022, earning appreciation from major Indian companies. Now, with plans for a roadshow and commercial rollout by June 2025, Bilal aims to revolutionize sustainable transportation in India. (JKNS)