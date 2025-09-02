Kashmiri Land Brokers Booked in Rs 53 Lakh Fraud Case

Srinagar, Sep 2: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has registered an FIR following a complaint alleging large-scale financial and property fraud in a land deal.

According to the complaint, land brokers Tariq Ahmad Hajam, S/o Mohammad Ramzan Hajam, R/o Barthana Qamarwari, and Ghulam Hassan Mir, S/o Ghulam Rasool Mir, R/o Barthana Srinagar, in collusion with Sonaullah Mir and Razzak Mir, both sons of Khaliq Mir, R/o Barthana Srinagar, allegedly duped the complainant of ₹53.00 lakh under the pretext of facilitating a land transaction.

A probe was immediately launched at the Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, with the assistance of certain Revenue officers and officials, manipulated documents and processes to illegally acquire the complainant’s money and land.

The accused, Tariq Ahmad Hajam, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Sonaullah Mir, and Razzak Mir, have been prima facie found to have committed offences under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. A formal FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the full scope of the conspiracy and the involvement of public servants. [KNT]