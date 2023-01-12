Srinagar: The J&K Sports Council has congratulated Tazeem Fayaz of Regional Coaching Centre Srinagar, who bagged a silver medal in the ongoing All India Interuniversity National Judo Championship being held in Lovely Professional University Punjab.

Making it to finals was a big challenge as more than 110 universities were participating in the weight category she was competing in her weight category but the talented, the Sports Council said in a Facebook post.

Judoka had saved her best for the event and trounced all her opponents to storm into the finals. Pertinently Tazeem also clinched a bronze medal in the recently held Junior National Judo Championship held at Jharkhand earlier.

With today’s count, Tazeem has accumulated six National medals and has also attended the India camp. Tazeem is taught by Syed Shafkat Shafi, Senior Judo coach of the J&K Sports Council.

Tazeem is training under the watchful eyes of her coach for the last 7 years. Finally, the hard work of taught and teacher is paying dividends. Syed Shafkat has played an important role in training many national and international medalists.

Tazeem, who is preparing for one more national outing is eyeing the Khelo India University games scheduled to be held soon.

Both Tazeen and her Coach Syed Shafkat have thanked the Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull for providing better and upgraded training facilities to the athletes.