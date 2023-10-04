ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar: Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri actor who has appeared in Bollywood films, is now camping in Kashmir to scout out locations for his upcoming feature film.

The actor who featured as the main lead in “Kennedy” said the movie will revolve around the theme of love and peace.

“We want to make a Kashmiri film that tells a human story, like Iranian films do. We want to make a Kashmiri movie with a human plot that talks about love and peace,” he said.

While Bhat claimed his film will not touch the subject of violence or terrorism, he said the film will have cast and crew from Kashmir.

“We want to make a film about love which would be a story about a village here. This is a real story,” the actor said.

“If Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu films can be made, why not a Kashmiri? So, we have tried to engage Kashmiri talent in it – most of the actors are Kashmiri – the director is a Kashmiri, and the whole team is Kashmiri. The cinematographer and the technical team is from Mumbai,” he said.