AHMEDABAD, FEBRUARY 24: Anant National University recently hosted the 3rd edition of the WITH Festival with Tukul Arts and Media Collective, a group of artists from Jammu & Kashmir, as part of a diverse line-up. Themed ‘Borderless – Global Indigenous Futures,’ the festival celebrated Indigenous storytelling through contemporary media, taking place simultaneously in Quito (Ecuador), Miami (USA) and São Paulo (Brazil), with Anant hosting the Indian edition.

As the exclusive host of WITH Festival 2025 in India, Anant curated a vibrant line-up of performances over the two-day event, including musical and theatrical performances, poetry recitals and storytelling sessions—all dedicated to promoting and preserving Indigenous knowledge systems.

Tukul Arts and Media Collective put up a mesmerising performance, transporting the audience to the valleys of Kashmir with their soulful folk songs.Their performance, rich in tradition and storytelling, echoed the region’s deep cultural heritage.

Manzoor Ul Haq, Feroze Ahmad Shah, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, Sheeraz Ahmad Shah and Mohd Ramzan were the performers from Kashmir. Alongside Tukul Arts and Media Collective, the festival featured diverse performances, including a stand-out performance by Shillong-based folk fusion band Summersalt, a skateboarder-rapper from Madhya Pradesh sharing her pathbreaking journey and artists from Majuli, Assam, performing their unique folk traditions, among many others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University, said, “WITH is organised in only four cities globally, and Anant is the proud host of the Indian edition. The festival aligns with our core philosophy of celebrating inclusivity, diversity and Indigenous knowledge—elements that hold the key to developing a sustainable future.”

The WITH Festival reaffirmed Anant’s commitment to designing sustainable futures by bridging traditional wisdom with contemporary thought. The festival continues to serve as a powerful platform for students, artists and global changemakers to engage in impactful cultural exchanges.