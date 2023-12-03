In an unexpected development, a Kashmiri apple trader, Abdus Salam, personally appealed for justice from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Janata Darbar. Salam brought to light a financial disagreement with a local trader in Gorakhpur, claiming a pending payment of Rs 29 lakh for apple supplies, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Confirming this, Shashi Bhushan Rai, the in-charge of Shahpur police station, verified that the Chief Minister’s office had referred the complaint to the police on Saturday. As a result, an investigation has been launched to uncover the truth and resolve the financial dispute.

According to Salam’s complaint, he had supplied apples worth Rs 69,62,033 to Krishna Yadav, a fruit trader in Gorakhpur’s Shahpur police station area. Despite this substantial transaction, Yadav allegedly paid only Rs 40 lakh last year.

Salam asserted that when he demanded the outstanding sum, Yadav threatened to file a complaint with the chief minister. Undaunted by this, Salam took matters into his own hands, seeking justice at the Gorakhnath temple. This prompted police involvement and the initiation of a formal inquiry into the alleged financial irregularity.

This unfolding incident emphasizes the significance of public platforms like the Janata Darbar, allowing direct addressal of grievances to higher authorities. The ongoing police investigation will be pivotal in determining the validity of the apple trader’s complaint and ensuring a fair resolution to the financial dispute.