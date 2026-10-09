Kashmir woos tourists from South India

HYDERABAD, OCTOBER 9: Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, today invited people from Hyderabad and other parts of southern India to explore the diverse tourism offerings of Jammu and Kashmir. He also called upon fitness enthusiasts and professional runners from across the country to participate in the upcoming Kashmir Marathon, scheduled to be held in Srinagar on October 25.

Addressing the media at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Hyderabad 2026, where Jammu and Kashmir is participating as the Partner State, the Advisor highlighted the region’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes and expanding adventure tourism opportunities. He emphasised the need to strengthen tourism linkages with southern India and encourage more visitors from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states to experience the diverse attractions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving a special push to the upcoming Kashmir Marathon, Wani invited runners and fitness enthusiasts from across the country to participate in the event and experience the natural beauty and hospitality of Kashmir. He said the marathon offers an opportunity to promote Kashmir as a destination for sports tourism while showcasing its scenic landscapes to participants and visitors.

The Advisor also called for enhanced strategic collaboration and closer liaison between the travel trade fraternities of Jammu and Kashmir and Hyderabad to expand tourism opportunities, facilitate greater tourist inflows and forge stronger regional partnerships.

The Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, is showcasing J&K’s diverse tourism potential at the three-day TTF Hyderabad 2026, with a focus on strengthening its presence in the southern Indian market and attracting visitors for the upcoming winter and spring tourism seasons.

The fair was jointly inaugurated by Telangana Minister for Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao and Advisor to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani. Prominent representatives of the national travel and tourism industry were also present on the occasion.

A major focus of Jammu and Kashmir’s participation is the promotion of the Kashmir Marathon, alongside customised travel experiences for the winter and spring seasons. The department is showcasing premium hospitality facilities, curated holiday packages and emerging tourist destinations to encourage visitors to explore experiences beyond conventional travel circuits.

A high-level delegation from Jammu and Kashmir, led by Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, is representing J&K at the fair, engaging with tourism stakeholders and travel industry representatives to strengthen market outreach and explore avenues for collaboration.