Srinagar: The summer capital city recorded the coldest night of the season with mercury plummeting to minus 3.4 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature at Gulmarg was recorded at minus 3.2 degree Celsius last night, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a temperature of minus 2.7 degree Celsius.

Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded minus 1.4 degree Celsius, while Qazigund recorded minus 3.4 degree Celsius.

As per the details, Pahalgam also recorded the lowest temperature of minus 4.4-degree Celsius.