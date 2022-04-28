Srinagar: Kashmir is likely to witness multiple short spells of rain in the next 10 days. However, due to no major rainfall, it may not increase the water level of Jhelum.

At 10:00 a.m. on 28 April, the water of Jhelum at Sangam was 3.55 feet and 5.64 feet at Ram Munshi Bagh Srinagar, which is ‘below normal’ when you compare it to previous years for this time of the year, said Faizan Arif of popular ‘Kashmir Weather’ social media channel.

In the seasonal forecasts, weather models have indicated ‘below normal’ to ‘normal’ rainfall in May with above normal temperatures. Between March 1 and April 27 2022, J&K has just received 36.6 mm of rainfall against an average of 244.7 mm. The current deficiency stands at 85 per cent, he said.

Due to the lack of any major spell, above-normal temperatures may dominate on most of the days, thus increasing the melting rate of snow. “We have reached a point when the melting of snow isn’t causing an increase in the water level of Jhelum, since most of the snow in higher reaches has already completely melted. Thus the above-normal temperatures will lead to a further fall in the water level of Jhelum,” he said.

“So, if the government and KPDCL are looking for ‘sufficient rainfall’ to end the power crisis in Jammu and Kashmir (as they have previously named this reason among many other reasons), then they should better find an alternative!” he added.

