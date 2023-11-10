SRINAGAR: The higher reaches of Kashmir on Friday morning experienced a fresh spell of snowfall, while the plains received rains, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperature.

Officials said that the higher reaches of the Valley including Razdan Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Zojjila Pass, Sinthan Top, Sonamarg and Gulmarg experienced snowfall, while the plains had a heavy downpour.

He said that due to continuous snowfall, several roads including Razdan, Zojjila, Kishtiwar-Anantnag, and Mugal roads have been closed for traffic movement.

Meanwhile, rains lashed other parts of the Kashmir Valley, resulting in a considerable dip in the maximum temperature.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted a gradual decrease in precipitation from late afternoon onwards. “Looking ahead, the weather forecast for the 11th to 17th indicates mainly dry conditions and warmer days,” the official said.