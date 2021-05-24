Kashmir University organises Covid vaccination drive

Srinagar The University of Kashmir on Monday organised another special Covid-19 vaccination drive for its employees.

At least 450 doses of Covishield vaccine were administered during the day-long drive, organised by the varsity’s Health Centre in collaboration with the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Government Medical College Srinagar, Block Hazratbal.

In his message, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad said organising vaccination drives is important to help contain the spread of Covid19.

“Academic institutions should take a lead in holding such drives to send a message in the society about the importance of Covid vaccination,” he said.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad personally supervised the vaccination drive along with Dr Ashfaq Zarri, In-Charge University Health Centre, to ensure that it’s held in line with the Covid19 SOPs.

“This is a second vaccination drive organised for our employees (both teaching and non-teaching) and their immediate family members, aged between 18 to 44 years. There was an overwhelming response to it,” said Dr Zarri.

Dr Nisar and Dr Zarri thanked Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, Block Medical Officer Hazratbal Dr Hashmat Sultan for their active support and cooperation for the day-long vaccination programme.

Dr Suraiyah Jan, Nodal Officer for Covid19 management at KU, and Dr Azhar Ahmad Wani from University Health Centre coordinated the drive while Dr Seema Ashraf led it from the office of BMO Hazratbal.

Pertinently, the first two-day vaccination drive, organised by the Health Centre, was held in the KU campus on April 6.