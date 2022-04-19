The University of Kashmir has invited applications from eligible candidates for different positions.

The positions are for the time-bound DBT-sponsored research project, `Value-added products from invasive plant species for improving livelihoods of marginalized communities in Indian Himalayas. The project is part of the Himalayan Bioresource Mission.

Vacancy details:

Research Associate

Qualification: Ph.D. with experience in working on projects and evidence of quality published work.

Field Worker

Qualification: Graduate degree in any discipline. Experience of having worked on a research project in a related field.

How to apply

Application along with photocopies of certificates/transcripts and other documents indicating qualification, percentage of marks in the qualification, percentage of marks in the qualifying examination, age, and experience (if any), must reach the office of the Department of Botany, the University of Kashmir by or before 25-04-2022. The contact details (mobile number, email id) may be mentioned in the application form.