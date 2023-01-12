Srinagar: Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) has applauded J&K Bank management’s decision to modify commitment charges on unused credit facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued here, President, KTA Aijaz Shahdhar said that the J&K management’s decision to revise commitment charges is a welcome move. We are thankful to the J&K Bank Management particularly General Manager Credit, Ashutosh Sareen who played a pivotal role in getting our demands resolved.

“J&K Bank has always stood with the trader’s community who have been facing the brunt of the hostile atmosphere in the past and we are sure that the bank will continue to lend its support to the business community,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the KTA delegation last week had called on General Manager credit Ashutosh Sareen to discuss the issue of commitment charges.