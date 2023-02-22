Srinagar: The Kashmir Traders Alliance (KTA) has thanked the management of J&K Bank for its decision to extend the date for the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme.

As per the statement issued by KTA, President Ajaz Shahdhar said the decision of the premier bank to extend the scheme’s last date will benefit the business community for which he applauded the role of the J&K Bank to pay heed to the demands of KTA which they had raised through press.

“However, we would like to urge the J&K Bank authorities to further extend the date of this scheme to March 2024 as during the last few years Kashmir’s business community has suffered a lot and are not in a position to avail benefits of this OTS scheme,” Shahdhar said. He said that it would be prudent if the Bank extends the final date further so that a large section of the businessmen will reap its benefit.

KTA appealed to the J&K Bank CEO and Chairman, Baldev Prakash to kindly take this into consideration.

As part of its wider drive to reduce Non-Performing Assets, J&K Bank today rolled out its second One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme.