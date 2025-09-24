Kashmir to Witness Mostly Dry Weather for Next 30 Days

Srinagar :The Kashmir Valley is expected to experience largely dry weather conditions for the next 30 days, with only brief interruptions in the form of light showers or isolated spells of rain and snow at higher reaches, according to the latest forecast.

Meteorological experts have indicated that while the weather will remain predominantly stable, a few places may receive short-lived showers within the next 48 hours. The forecast also suggests that between October 8 and October 25, two weak Western Disturbances are likely to pass over the region. These systems could bring light rainfall in plains and snowfall at higher altitudes, though they are not expected to cause any major disruption.

Despite the possibility of these weak weather systems, the overall trend for the upcoming month points towards extended dry conditions. The prolonged absence of substantial precipitation is expected to cause a significant drop in water levels of rivers and streams, a matter of growing concern for farmers and hydropower management authorities.

Day and night temperatures are predicted to remain above normal for most of this period. However, forecasters noted that a gradual decline in mercury is anticipated from the beginning of October as seasonal changes take effect.

A spokesperson from the independent weather platform Kashmir Weather explained that the dry spell is not unusual for this time of year but its extended nature could impact agriculture. “While occasional weak Western Disturbances may provide some relief, the long dry phase will continue to push water levels lower in streams and rivers. Farmers and orchardists should plan irrigation accordingly.” [KNT]