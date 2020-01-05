Lead Stories
Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Valley youths on bike ride to campaign for drug-free India
Jammu, Jan 4: A group of four enthusiastic bikers from Kashmir has set out on a rally from Srinagar to Kanyakumari to campaign for “drugs free society” – a first of its kind initiative from the Valley since abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5.
The bikers left Srinagar on Friday but had to spend the chilly night under a tent on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to blocking of the only all-weather road, linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, by a landslide at Digdole in Ramban district, before getting green signal around 5 am the next day.
“Nobody is sponsoring our trip…We have pooled our resources after getting a cool response from the government to complete the dream ride,” 24-year-old engineering student Muzamil Fayaz Bhat, the leader of the team hailing from Tral township of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, told PTI.
Bhat, along with Adil Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Zubair and Ubaid Javid Malik – all residents of Srinagar, stayed overnight in Jammu to have some rest after going through a nightmare on the highway and left for their second stop at Delhi en route to Kanyakumari on Saturday morning.
The group hopes to cover the 3806-km distance in a week.
“We are professional bikers and nature lovers, and have visited different parts of the valley and Ladakh during the past over three years. We had decided to undertake the long journey last year with a message against substance abuse, which is growing with each passing day and claiming precious lives, but the sudden developments caused the delay,” Bhat said.
The Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions, which guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5 last year and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which came into effect on October 31.
“We lost contact with each other due to restrictions and communication blockade. When the restrictions were eased and mobile phones got restored, we came together under the banner of team logo ”Battle on Roads” and approached the authorities for necessary assistance for the first of its kind trip but got a cold shoulder despite a senior officer immediately approving our proposal,” Bhat said, blaming corruption for “misplacing of the file”.
Zubair said they were expecting more bikers to join them in the trip after getting the sponsorship as everyone cannot afford the required expenditure.
“We have seen the riders from different parts of India exploring Kashmir and Ladakh under the full cooperation of their governments. We wish our government too pays attention to encourage the local youth to take part in short and long distance bike rallies, which will help them to overcome negativity and think positively,” he said.
The biker said they have made the “small beginning” and “we are hopeful that more and more youth will join us in future”.
“Our motto for this trip is to attract the attention of the youth to our banners and placards which we are carrying to convey our message (no drugs). Even if one person gets motivated and stays away from the drugs, it will be our success,” he said.
Mir said it is painful to see an increasing number of youth falling prey to the drugs.
“After our successful trip, we will launch a massive campaign in Kashmir and visit all higher secondary schools, colleges and universities to share our experience with the students…If we can stay away from drugs, why cannot everyone else,” he said.
Zubair said the depression among the youth due to various reasons like growing unemployment, the three-decade-long violence and hopeless future is driving them to drugs.
Malik was thankful to the road clearance agencies who worked round-the-clock to clear the highway of the landslide debris.
“When we reached Digdole (on the highway), the road was completely blocked and we had no other option but to stay in the open to wait for the clearance of the road. The icy winds coupled with falling night temperature kept us awake throughout the night even as we had put up a tent,” he said.
He said they were given a passage around 5.30 am after hectic efforts by the men who were on the job.
“It was nothing short of a nightmare and was also a signal for the challenges ahead. We braved this challenge and are hopeful to overcome whatever the situation to fulfill our long cherished dream to work as an inspiration for others,” he said.
Lead Stories
NITI Aayog classifications: J&K ranks at bottom on Sustainable Development Goal index
Srinagar, Jan 4: For the second time in a row, Jammu and Kashmir has ranked at the bottom among the states and UTs on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) index.
Like 2018, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has again been ranked 20th on SDG index. The erstwhile state has been listed as “performer” after achieving a score of 59 against national average of 60, in 2019. It shares the dubious distinction with Ladakh, which too has got 59 points.
NITI Aayog with the support of United Nations has developed SDG India index, a comprehensive indicator to measure progress of the states and union territories, through a single measurable listing. The first baseline report was released in 2018.
These rankings are based on 169 targets and the 17 goals including healthcare, gender equality, clean energy, infrastructure, education, peace and building strong and accountable institutions. The composite score ranges from 0 to 100 and denotes the overall achievement of the State/ UT in achieving the targets under the goals.
States with 100 per cent score are categorized as achievers. States with a score between 65 and 99 are front-runners, 50 and 64 performers and 0-49 score as aspirants.
As per the report, Jammu and Kashmir was leading in only two categories – No Poverty with 58 score and Gender Equality with 53 score.
In the category of zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, J&K scored 55, 62, 54, 65, 76 and 48 points respectively.
In the category of industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, sustainable consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace justice and strong institutions and partnership, J&K scored 49, 47, 33,61,59,0,74,69 and 0 points respectively.
Kerala has topped the list after earning a score of 70 against national average of 60. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, which got a score of 69, 67 and 67 respectively.
On the other hand, UP, Sikkim and Odisha were among the most improved states. Uttar Pradesh has improved its overall score from 42 in 2018 to 55 in 2019, and is the highest gainer. Odisha stands second in overall improvement, with an increase of 7 points, from 51 to 58. Sikkim is the third best State in overall improvement: from a score of 58 to that of 65, indicating an increase by 7 points
A score of 100 implies that the State/ UT have achieved the targets set for 2030; a score of 0 implies that the particular State/ UT are at the bottom of the table.
Pertinently, in June 2018, J&K government constituted a high power committee of 23 bureaucrats including Chief Secretary and the administrative secretaries to finalize the Action Plan including mapping of departments and schemes for each SDG target.
Sources, however, said the committee was still in a process to chalk out the strategies for achieving the SDG targets.
“The process is on to achieve Vision Document 2030. The government has now started to make strategies to improvise the status of the state in achieving the SDG targets,” they said.
Lead Stories
Govt calls out BDC chairpersons: ‘Stay within limits, don’t use unauthorized powers’
Srinagar, Jan 4: Crisis is brewing in the administration after they were flooded with complaints against some recently elected Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons for exceeding their roles and using those powers which they are not entitled to.
Over 300 chairpersons were elected in the first ever BDC polls held in Jammu and Kashmir in October last year.
Three months on, the government has received complaints about “unauthorized” use of powers by BDC chairpersons.
“Some chairperson have been bypassing role of concerned officials in their respective blocks. The block development officers have told the government that chairpersons of BDCs are not consulting them while taking decisions,” said an official of Rural Development Department.
The official said chairpersons of BDCs have been told to stay within their limited powers. “They have been told to make better coordination with government officials for development of their respective constituencies,” the official said.
Sensing lack of coordination, Director Rural Development Department Kashmir has now issued circular asking officers to make chairpersons of BDCs aware about their roles and responsibilities.
“It has been noticed that some of the BDC chairpersons are making official communications under their signatures to the higher authorities which is not their prerogative as block development officers have to act as ex-officio secretaries as envisaged in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Raj Act 1989 and Panchayati Raj Rules 1998,” the circular reads.
The government asked BDC chairpersons to stay within their powers and limitations before taking any decision.
“It is impressed upon all Project Officer Wage Employment, District Panchayat Officers and BDOs to adhere to the rules and make the BDC chairpersons aware regarding their role and functions and procedure to be adopted for their official business. As such all the official communications whatsoever from the office of BDCs shall be made through Secretary to BDC (BDO) concerned only under his or her seal,” it reads.
There are 4,490 Sarpanch and 35096 Panch constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. A top official of Rural Development Department said that Centre has directed Jammu and Kashmir administration to empower Panchayats to the maximum level.
There are 21 departments including Rural Development, Social Welfare, Health, Education, Power, Horticulture, Fisheries and Agriculture, which come under the administrative control of Panchayat members, the official said.
Lead Stories
Strict action against rumour mongers: Div Com
Srinagar, Jan 4: The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday said that the government will initiate action against rumour mongers who are creating fear among the people with nefarious design to disrupt peaceful atmosphere in the valley.
Div Com was speaking to media persons. He said that he received complaints of rumour mongering from Srinagar and Anantnag districts that created fear among the populace.
He said that strict action will be taken against those found involved in such activities. “I have already directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), SSPs and SPs to identify such elements and arrest them under relevant laws immediately,” he said.
Div Com appealed people not to pay attention to rumours and carry on their daily routine without fear.