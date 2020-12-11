Kashmir students in a fix as Jamia exam requires high-speed internet

Srinagar: The students from Jammu and Kashmir, who are pursuing different courses at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Friday expressed resentment against the varsity authorities for conducting online examinations.

Students from J&K said that the tentative dates have been issued for the examinations at the varsity and the students have been asked to appear in the examinations through online mode.

“We have been asked to ensure high-speed internet facility and the laptop has been made mandatory. We have also been asked to ensure uninterrupted electricity during the examinations. The students have been told that if there will be disconnection of internet services, they will be disqualified,” one of the students said.

Athar Arshid Lone, who is pursuing a Masters in Political Science, hails from DangiWacha area of Baramulla district said that amid a ban on high-speed internet facility, “people are not able to even open email here.”

“How is it possible for them (students) to appear in the examinations,” he asked.

Lone said there are almost 200 students across Jammu and Kashmir, who are going to appear in the examinations at JMI.

“Our association has sent a written letter to the CEO and vice-chancellor, but they didn’t pay any heed to it,” he said, adding that the students want the varsity should hold open book examinations like JNU and Delhi University.

“We don’t want any special favour from the varsity, but our only request is to follow the other varsities,” he said.

Sameer Ahmad, another student from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district said that the varsity has asked the students to make sure they make their own arrangements for uninterrupted power and good internet.

“We have been told that students would themselves be responsible for any lapses on this front so they are advised to make sure adequate backup is in place. How is it possible to arrange uninterrupted electricity at a time when the people across Kashmir have been witnessing frequent power cuts. Besides, there is no high-speed internet here,” he said.

Sameer said the students have been told that laptops are mandatory for the examinations and the mobile phones will not be allowed for appearing in the examinations.

“It is just highhandedness of the varsity officials, nothing else,” he said while appealing to the authorities at varsity to fulfil the demands of students from J&K.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole when contacted in this regard said the high-speed internet facility is already available at various places, but still if the students have concerns in this regard, they should approach him so that he would look into the matter. (KNO)