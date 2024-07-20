‘KASHMIR…Shrines and Temples’: Book launched at Jwalaji temple

SRINAGAR, JULY 20: A book titled, “KASHMIR…Shrines and Temples” Volume 1, was released at an impressive function on Saturday at Jwalaji Temple, Khrew. Today is the birthday of Mother Goddess Jwalaji and is locally known as Haar Tchodah. This book has been authored by Shri Chander M Bhat and was released by Pandit Ravi Ji Bhat, a social worker and a resident of village Ladhu. This book contains the history of 100 Shrines and Temples spread over the 10 districts of Kashmir.

The book “KASHMIR…Shrines and Temples” by Chander M Bhat encapsulates over more than two decades of meticulous research, tracing back to the author’s tenure in Srinagar as Assistant Director Postal Services, Jammu and Kashmir Circle, since October 1990. Beginning his documentation project during this time, Bhat undertook the monumental task of cataloging the temples and shrines scattered across the region’s six districts (in the year 1990), later expanded as more districts were established.

“KASHMIR…Shrines and Temples” is structured into five distinct sections, each delving into a specific aspect of the region’s religious heritage. The sections encompass Ancient Temples, Devi Shrines, Shrines and Temples linked to Lord Shiva, Spring Shrines, and various other sacred sites. Volume 1 of the book meticulously details of 100 shrines and temples, offering comprehensive insights into their ancient history, geographical context, precise coordinates, and current condition.

In his exhaustive documentation efforts, Bhat has meticulously cataloged over 600 shrines and temples scattered throughout Kashmir, encompassing a diverse array of sacred sites ranging from temples and springs to the abodes of Bhairavas, such as elm and mulberry trees, as well as revered mountain lakes, springs and caves cherished by the Kashmiri Pandit community.

Through this extensive exploration of Chander M Bhat, readers are provided with a rich tapestry of Kashmir’s spiritual landscape, spanning diverse traditions and historical epochs, ensuring a deeper understanding and appreciation of its cultural significance.

Talking on the occasion Chander M Bhat said that he has got every cooperation at every corner from the local populace in his research work while visiting different villages for the last 23 years.