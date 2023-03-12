Budgam: Police in central Kashmir have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering a young woman and then chopping her body into multiple pieces before dumping it in various locations throughout the Budgam district.

Police said that on March 8, one Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Soibug Budgam submitted an application to the Police Post Soibug, stating that his sister (name withheld), age 30 years left for the coaching classes on March 7 but didn’t return home.

Accordingly police said that a missing report was registered and the investigation was started.

“Police rounded up several suspects including Shabir Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Aziz Wani of Mohandpora Budgam. After sustained interrogation, Shabir confessed to having murdered the missing girl,” it said.

To hide his crime, the police said, the culprit had cut the body into pieces and buried them at different locations. “On his disclosure, the parts have been recovered, it said.

Medico-legal formalities are underway, the police said. “The investigation is on,” it added.