Srinagar: A 39-year-old scientist has earned a rare honor after he was nominated as a member of the US-based Morris Animal Foundation.

Dr. Nadeem Shabir, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry at SKAUST- Kashmir, has worked extensively on the development of safe vaccines against Infectious Bursal Disease virus and Avian Coronavirus that affect poultry by enhancing their genetic stability against mutations and recombination using cutting-edge research technologies.

Shabir will play an important role in MAF’s Animal Health Advisory Council. MAF is one of the largest animal health organizations in the world. It provides funding for research aimed at improving animal health globally including addressing specific health challenges in individual regions.

The availability of safe vaccines can significantly reduce the economic impact caused by vaccine failures or safety issues of the vaccine on small and large-scale poultry farmers.

As a part of the council, Shabir will use his expertise and provide recommendations to the Foundation on its funding initiatives and research projects in animal health.

“My role is to review project proposals and evaluate the impact and potential of the proposed research to advance animal health,” Shabir said, adding that he is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of animals globally including in Jammu and Kashmir.

The scientist, who is also a Wellcome Trust- DBT India Alliance Fellow, said there are some unique needs and health problems concerning animals in the Union Territory.

“Besides, funding always remains a greater challenge. Researchers from the valley can submit proposals for initiatives aimed at resolving these issues, which can be funded by the foundation. Additionally, it will be ensured that the funded proposals are relevant, scientifically sound, and ultimately make a meaningful impact on animal health of the overall region,” he explained.

Shabir said the driving force behind his pursuit of these challenges is the exemplary leadership of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai.

“Under his guidance, SKUAST-K is making remarkable strides and gaining recognition in the global arena. The dynamic leadership of Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai inspires students and scientists to push their limits and strive for excellence, positioning the university among the world’s leading institutions,” he said.